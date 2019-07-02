Home

Barry John SOUTHAM

Barry John SOUTHAM Notice
SOUTHAM, Barry John. On June 29, 2019, passed away peacefully, aged 78 years. Beloved partner of Patricia Murchison, dearly loved father of Elizabeth, Gerrard, and Ashleigh. Loved grandfather of Jack, Harley, Madeleine, Hunter; and Molly, former husband of Christine. Our grateful thanks to Dr Graham MacDonald for exemplary and compassionate care over many years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barry Southam, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service for Barry will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, Christchurch, on Friday, July 5, at 10.00am, burial to follow.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2019
