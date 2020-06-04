|
|
|
O'DONOGHUE, Barry John. Passed away peacefully 1st June 2020 after a short illness, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Moera, together for over 60 wonderful years. The best Dad ever to Mark, David, Natalie and Grant. Loved father-in-law of Leonie, Rosie and Audra. Loved Grandad and expert toast- maker to James, Ryan, Grace, Scarlett, Louis, Henry, Elijah, Zoe, Abby and Isaac. A service for Barry will be held Saturday 6th June 1.30pm at St Josephs Catholic Church, (entrance 10 Dominion St), Takapuna. Flowers welcome or a donation to the Dementia Foundation of NZ would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2020