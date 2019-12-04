 -->
POWERED BY

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Peter's Anglican Church
11 Victoria Rd
Mount Maunganui
View Map
More Obituaries for Barry EASTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry John EASTON


1967 - 2019
Barry John EASTON Notice
EASTON, Barry John. Royal NZ Navy Service No. T19130. 17 May 1967 - 13 December 1976. Peacefully passed away on 30th November 2019 in Tauranga, surrounded by his loving family and friends, aged 68 years. Husband of the late Shiela, dearly loved father of Richard and Michael. Brother of Karol. Partner of Diane. Will be dearly missed by all. A Service for Barry will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 11 Victoria Rd Mount Maunganui on Friday 6 December at 11am. Communications to the Easton family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
