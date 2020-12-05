|
BUTCHER, Barry John. Passed away peacefully on 2nd December 2020 surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Joan for over 64 years. Much loved father of Janet (deceased), Linda and John, father-in-law of Bruce. Proud Grandpa to his four lovely grandchildren, Sam, Fergus, Erica and Paul. Aged 90, Barry had a wonderful life, filled with adventure, love, gardening and service to NZ through engineering, Rotary and community. Recipient of the Commemorative Medal for Services to New Zealand. We are very grateful to the staff for the care given to Barry at Sir Edmund Hillary Care Home. A private family service to celebrate Barry's life will be held on Monday. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020