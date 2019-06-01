WILSON, Barry James. Aged 72, born July 3rd, 1946. Died peacefully at home surrounded by love and family after a long illness on May 30, 2019. Now at peace in God's hands. Very much loved husband and best friend of Carmel. A Loving, strong man of integrity. A constant supportive father to Maree, Trudy, Keryn, Jamie, Mark, Julie and Robyn. Good friend and father in-law to Brett, Peter, Brendon, Donna, Leeanne, Gary and Simon. Fun and loving grandfather of 20, James, Grace, Ruby, Isabella, Josh, Oscar, Lily, Finn, Neve, Harper, Riley, Gabrielle, Rory, Scout, Maggie Mae, Henry, Willa, Olivia, Noah and Bodhi. Great grandfather of Stellah and grandfather in-law of Jess, Ethan and Kamrin. Eldest son of the late Ray and Yvonne Wilson, loved brother and brother in- law to Mike and Diane. Special son in-law to the late Hilary and Tommy Drum, good friend and brother in- law to June and Nan. Rosary 7pm, St Joseph's Catholic Church Helensville, Tuesday 4th June, funeral mass St Joseph's Church 11 am Wednesday 5th June. It was an honour and privilege to care for you in your last days Dad. Love you Bazza xxx All communications to Wilson Family 37 St James Ave Helensville.







Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 1 to June 2, 2019