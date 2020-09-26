|
HERBERT, Barry (Barry). Born August 10, 1934. Passed away on September 22, 2020, peacefully following extended health issues at the Cardrona Rest Home in Putaruru aged 86 years old. Dearly loved husband of Noeline and father of Donna, Kerry and Ricky and grand father, great grand father and great great grandfather of 27 and friend to hundreds and faithful servant to his God, Jehovah right to the very end. He is now in his memory awaiting a resurrection to a peaceful paradise earth - John 5:28. A very loving and much loved man by all who had the privilege of knowing him. A Memorial Service to be held Monday 28 September at 12:30pm at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Putaruru for all Family members only (unfortunately due to current restrictions). All others are very welcome to join this Service by way of an on-line Zoom Meeting - ID# 991 5909 7394 and Passcode of "Barry"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020