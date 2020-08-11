Home

ROBB, Barry Harold. Born 28 August 1944. Passed away peacefully with family on 08 August 2020. Dearly loved husband of Jacki for 54 years. Loving father to Amanda and father in law to Moira. Cherished Poppa to Rosa and Greer. Rest in peace our dear Barry. Special thanks to the wonderful team at North Shore Hospital. A service to celebrate Barry's life will be held on Thursday 13 August 2020, 10:30am at Romaleigh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 11, 2020
