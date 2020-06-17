|
PARRISH, Barry Graydon. 2 March 1941 - 13 June 2020. Passed away peacefully at Totara Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. At peace now. Soulmate, best friend and devoted husband to Doreen. A kind, gentle and caring Dad to Katrina and Delwyn. Loving Pop to 3 grandchildren, Charlotte, George and Caitlin. Respected father-in-law to Jeff and Pete. Forever in our hearts, always remembered. A special thank you to South Auckland Hospice for your care and love you gave to Barry through his last few days. A service for Barry will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 25th June at 12 noon.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020