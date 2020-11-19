|
NEVILLE - WHITE, Barry George. On 16th November 2020 at 11.30 pm, Barry George Neville-White passed away after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Deirdre, his sons Kent and Damon, his daughter in law Rowen, Kent's partner Kathryn and his grandchildren Zoe, Caitlin, Oscar and Hugo. He was pre-deceased by his parents Roland, Patricia and brother Bruce. He sold some Turkeys, some caravans, some cars and some wine. He traded horses and the best of them won some races. He held some trophies, some board meetings, some parties, some wine glasses and respect from all. He made some bets, some great decisions, he was a boss to many, his pep talks varied from shock and awe to liquid honey. His dogs only heard that he loved them. Barry travelled the world and experienced much of what it had to offer. He loved his home and made it his castle. He celebrated his friends, his children and grandchildren, some great test matches and fabulous horse races. After all that he did, all that he held, all that he sold, celebrated and won, he was the greatest husband, friend, Dad, Poppa and boss that anyone could want. He was generous, wise compassionate and damned clever. We will all miss him but know that he will not be forgotten. In lieu of sending flowers please consider donating to SPCA or Radio Lollipop as these were two of Barry's favourite charities. A celebration of Barry's life will be held on Monday 23rd November at 1pm with a service at St Mary's chapel of Holy-Trinity Cathedral in Parnell.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020