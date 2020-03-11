|
INSLEY, Barry George. Passed away peacefully at home in Katikati, Monday 9 March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Gillian and the late Judy. Much loved father, father-in-law, and step-father to Kevin and Jodi, Michael and Jen, Janine and Michael, Lisa and Zane, Suzanne, Kris and Amanda. Loved grandad to his many grandchildren. A service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday 12 March at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga. All messages to the Insley family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020