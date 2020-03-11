Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Olive Tree Cottage
247 Joyce Road
Pyes Pa, Tauranga
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry INSLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry George INSLEY

Add a Memory
Barry George INSLEY Notice
INSLEY, Barry George. Passed away peacefully at home in Katikati, Monday 9 March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Gillian and the late Judy. Much loved father, father-in-law, and step-father to Kevin and Jodi, Michael and Jen, Janine and Michael, Lisa and Zane, Suzanne, Kris and Amanda. Loved grandad to his many grandchildren. A service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday 12 March at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga. All messages to the Insley family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -