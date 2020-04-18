|
TEBBS, Barry Ferguson. RNZAF, LAC 344661. Peacefully at Radius Kensington on 31 March 2020. Very dearly loved husband of Lois, and a much loved father of Michael and Linda, father- in-law to Carl and very special Grandad to Ben, Max and Harry. Our very special thanks to all staff at Radius Kensington for all their wonderful care of Barry and support. Due to the current lockdown a celebration of Barry's life will be held at a later date. All communications to the Tebbs family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020