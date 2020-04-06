|
TEBBS, Barry Fergusom (Barry). Born October 01, 1937. Passed away on March 31, 2020. Passed away peacefully on 31 March 2020 aged 82 at Radius Kensington, Hamilton with Lois, the love of his life, by his side. Dearly loved son of the late Colin and Doreen Tebbs, brother and friend of Robin and the late Derry Hayson, Ross and Libby Tebbs and Janice and Michael Martin. Fun Uncle "BT" of Rosemary, Suzanne, Melissa, Meagan and Stephen, his six great nephews and four great nieces. We all have so many fond memories of fun times, especially summer holidays at the Baypark and Red Beach camping grounds. Barry loved being around family and friends whether at home, fixing a car, sorting out one of his beloved planes, or by the beach in the sun with a cold beer or two. One of life's gentlemen who will be sadly missed but never forgotten ? keep flying Barry. We look forward to being able to join Lois, Michael and Linda in celebration of his life at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020