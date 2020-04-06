Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry TEBBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Fergusom (Barry) TEBBS


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Barry Fergusom (Barry) TEBBS Notice
TEBBS, Barry Fergusom (Barry). Born October 01, 1937. Passed away on March 31, 2020. Passed away peacefully on 31 March 2020 aged 82 at Radius Kensington, Hamilton with Lois, the love of his life, by his side. Dearly loved son of the late Colin and Doreen Tebbs, brother and friend of Robin and the late Derry Hayson, Ross and Libby Tebbs and Janice and Michael Martin. Fun Uncle "BT" of Rosemary, Suzanne, Melissa, Meagan and Stephen, his six great nephews and four great nieces. We all have so many fond memories of fun times, especially summer holidays at the Baypark and Red Beach camping grounds. Barry loved being around family and friends whether at home, fixing a car, sorting out one of his beloved planes, or by the beach in the sun with a cold beer or two. One of life's gentlemen who will be sadly missed but never forgotten ? keep flying Barry. We look forward to being able to join Lois, Michael and Linda in celebration of his life at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -