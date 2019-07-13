|
WHITEHEAD, Barry Edward Charles. Passed away at Waitakere Hospital on the 11th July 2019 aged 82 years, much loved partner of Sharon for 40 years. Father of Wayne and Lynda, loved Brother of Beryl and Graeme, the late Valma, Olive and Happy. Much loved Uncle of many. Best mate and friend of Jan and Lance, Kate, Kirstie and Lance. A Celebration of Barry's life will be held at his home 133A Waitakere Road, Waitakere on Tuesday 16th July at 1.30 p.m. followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019