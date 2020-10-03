Home

BURNARD, Barry Dermott. Passed away 1 October 2020, after a sudden decline in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of 61 years to Valerie. Much loved father and father in law to Greg and Joanne, Joanna and Eugene, Rosemary and Geoff, Sarah and Stephen. A loved grandfather to James (Cindy), Emma, Georgia, Katie, Lucy, Chelsea, Harrison (Linera), Theo, Elliot and Isabella, and great grandfather of Cooper and George. A wonderful long life, well lived. Remembered with love. A service will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 6 October at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
