More Obituaries for Barry WALES
Barry Charles Cecil WALES

Barry Charles Cecil WALES Notice
WALES, Barry Charles Cecil. Born August 03, 1934. Passed away on June 08, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Sheryl. I will always cherish the 29+ wonderful years we were privileged to spend together. Much loved stepfather and father-in-law of Lyndal and Wayne Stewart, Lance and Elizabeth Midgley. Adored grandfather of Alexander Midgley. Cherished brother and brother in law of the late Sylvia and Dick Harris, Dell (deceased) and Noel Bowkett, Sher and Pete Grace, Gaynor van Beurden. Respected and special uncle of his nephews and nieces. To his sons, Peter, Stephen and their families: he always loved and never forgot you. Special thanks to the caring staff of Aria Gardens Hospital Care and North Shore Hospice. As requested by Barry, a private cremation has been held.

Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2020
