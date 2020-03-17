Home

Westland Funeral Services
134 Tainui St
Greymouth, West Coast
03-768 0250
Doctor Barry BRUNS Notice
BRUNS, Doctor Barry. Passed away peacefully at Ziman House, Reefton on March 14, 2020, aged 84. Loved and respected husband of Esther, loved father of Jeff, Martin, Chris, and Rob, loved father-in-law of Denise, Nors, and Ali, loved stepfather of Cameron, Richard, and Rowan, loved grandfather and great grandfather of many, loved brother-in-law of Bev, Hillary,and Rodney, loved and respected friend of Carol and family. One of natures true gentlemen. Messages to 20a Serpentine Road R.D.2 Hokitika 7882. Flowers respectfully declined, donations to the NZ Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and can be posted to P.O.Box 11022 Auckland 1148. A private cremation has been held here on the coast at the Westland Crematorium. A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be advised.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
