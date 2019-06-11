|
BATEMAN, Barry. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Monday June 10th 2019, aged 72 years. Much loved and loving husband of Kathy. Father and father-in-law of Yvonne, Brett and Helen, Lee and Donna, Darrell, Craig and Kelly, Chenel and Brendon. Adored Poppa to his 27 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Brother of Gill and brother-in-law of Russell. Uncle to Ruth, Ellen and Neville, and their 2 children. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at Cambridge Community Marae, 3 Bracken Street, Cambridge on Thursday June 13th at 11am. Special thanks to the staff at Te Awa rest home for their compassionate care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2019
