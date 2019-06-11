Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cambridge Funeral Services
2 Albert St
Cambridge , Waikato 3283
07-827 7649
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry BATEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry BATEMAN

Notice Condolences

Barry BATEMAN Notice
BATEMAN, Barry. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Monday June 10th 2019, aged 72 years. Much loved and loving husband of Kathy. Father and father-in-law of Yvonne, Brett and Helen, Lee and Donna, Darrell, Craig and Kelly, Chenel and Brendon. Adored Poppa to his 27 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Brother of Gill and brother-in-law of Russell. Uncle to Ruth, Ellen and Neville, and their 2 children. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at Cambridge Community Marae, 3 Bracken Street, Cambridge on Thursday June 13th at 11am. Special thanks to the staff at Te Awa rest home for their compassionate care.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.