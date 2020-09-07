Home

Barry Arthur Thomas ROBERTS


1933 - 2020
Barry Arthur Thomas ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS, Barry Arthur Thomas. Born July 4, 1933. Passed away on September 3, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Colleen. Treasured Dad of Steven, Neil and Joanne. Much loved father in-law of Bronnie, Sunita and Kevin. Dearly loved Poppa to Shirneel, Sheyleen, Caitlin and Great Poppa to Rayya and Sean. Many thanks to the ambulance and nursing staff at Middlemore. We have so many happy memories, you'll be in our hearts forever and never forgotten. A private service will be held to celebrate Barry's life. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19 attendance numbers to the funeral are limited.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2020
