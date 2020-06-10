|
|
|
O'CONNOR, Barry Alister. On 7 June 2020, unexpectedly, at home, aged 83 years. Loved father and father-in- law of Steven and Jennie, Gregory (deceased), Kevin (deceased), Adele and Geoff, Phillip and Megan. Loved grandad of Keegan, Jack, Cameron; Karma, Aimee, Jackson; Jessica, Emma, Alex; Aaron and Amber. Loved great grandad of Shayden. A service for Barry will be held at Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Friday, 12 June 2020 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the O'Connor family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020