NICHOLSON, Barrie William Alexander. Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on Tuesday 10th November 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Valerie for 62 years. Much loved Dad of Julie and Athol Williamson, Glenis and Michael Kissick, Heather and Grant Fausett, Angela and Neil Williams, and Peter and Erin Nicholson. Adored Poppa of his 14 grandchildren and Poppy of his 10 great grandchildren. "You will always hold a special place in each of our hearts" A service for Barrie will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Saturday 14th November at 2pm, followed by interment at the Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to either the Stroke Foundation or St John Ambulance in Barrie's memory would be appreciated. Messages to the Nicholson family, c/- PO Box 13377, Tauranga 3110.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2020