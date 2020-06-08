Home

MAWSTON, Barrie Lloyd. On Thursday, 4th of June 2020 suddenly but peacefully at Waikato Hospital. Aged 79 years. Beloved husband and friend of Cushla. Much loved father of Ross and Allysa; Grant and Jill; Aaron and Sheila; and Kelly. Adored Grandad to all of his grandchildren. 'A good man who touched many people's lives' A Celebration of Barrie's Life will be held at Woolertons' Funeral Home, 8 Railside Place, Hamilton on Tuesday, 9th June at 11:00am. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2020
