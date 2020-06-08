|
MAWSTON, Barrie Lloyd. On Thursday, 4th of June 2020 suddenly but peacefully at Waikato Hospital. Aged 79 years. Beloved husband and friend of Cushla. Much loved father of Ross and Allysa; Grant and Jill; Aaron and Sheila; and Kelly. Adored Grandad to all of his grandchildren. 'A good man who touched many people's lives' A Celebration of Barrie's Life will be held at Woolertons' Funeral Home, 8 Railside Place, Hamilton on Tuesday, 9th June at 11:00am. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2020