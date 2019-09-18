Home

Valley Funeral Services
3 Hall Street
Waikato, Waikato 3600
07-862-7388
Barrie John (Baz) WILLIAMS

Barrie John (Baz) WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Barrie John (Baz). On Sunday 15th September 2019 peacefully at Thames Hospital surrounded by family. Son of the late Ruby and Bill of Palmerston North. Cherished husband of Nina, much loved father of Reon, Aaron and Shelly. Much loved brother of Bev, Alf and the late Fred. Adored Poppa of Sheena and his many grandchildren. A Service for Baz will be held at 11am on Thursday 19th September 2019 at the Paeroa War Memorial Hall, Normanby Road Paeroa.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
