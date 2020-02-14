|
MOLLOY, Barrie John (Barrie). On 12 February 2020; aged 53. Soulmate to Angela, beloved father to Thomas and Grace. There will be no more Dad jokes, laughing loudly in kids movies, dancing badly and great all round husband and father. You fought a brave fight, fly free, forever loved, Angela, Thomas and Grace xx Beloved son of Barry and Judy Molloy (Ashburton, NZ) brother of Anna and Bridgitte. Favourite Son in law of Dick and Faye Tracey, Brother in law of Michael (NZ). Funeral to be held Cobden Australia, Tuesday 18th February, 1.30pm. Communications C/-P O Box 407, Whitianga. New Zealand. 3542.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 14, 2020