ALLOM, Barrie Haldane. On Saturday, February 29, 2020. Peacefully at Lansdowne Park, Masterton. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Loved father of Julian, and the late Claire. Loved grandfather of Caleb and the late Ceridwen. Loved brother of Shirley Wilson, and the late Derek. A service to celebrate Barrie's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35 - 37 Lincoln Road, Masterton on Saturday March 7, at 11:00am followed by private cremation. Wairarapa Funeral Services www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz FDANZ Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020