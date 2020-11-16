|
|
|
CAMPBELL, Barrie Evan. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th November 2020, aged 90 years. Cherished husband of the late Betty. Adored and respected father and father-in-law of Deb and Danny, Lyn and Brent, Fi, Glenn and Leonie, Ian and Arlon, and the late Pete Sampson. Grandad to his seven grandchildren; and GG to his ten great grandchildren. Special thanks to the Taupo Hospital staff and to the Healthcare NZ carers for their care and compassion. A service to celebrate Barrie's life will be held at the Church of the Cross, Turangi on Wednesday 18th November at 11.00am, followed by burial in the Turangi Public Cemetery. Messages to the Campbell Family c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Service Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2020