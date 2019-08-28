Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barney WALTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barney Bruce Raymond WALTERS

Add a Memory
Barney Bruce Raymond WALTERS Notice
WALTERS, Barney Bruce Raymond Barney passed away Saturday 24th August, age 71 years and 4 days. Loved Husband of Marie. Best Friend and Father of Shane and Kylie (Australia). Dearly Loved Grandpa of Aaron. Brother and Brother in law of Phil and Christine and Uncle of Mandy, Sarah, Emma and their Families. Brother to Edith, Ethel and Lorraine and their families. Barney's Celebration of Life will be held at Kaipaki Hall, 530 Kaipaki Road, Ohaupo. Friday 30th August at 11.00am. In lieu of Flowers the Family will have a collection box for Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barney's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.