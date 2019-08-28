|
WALTERS, Barney Bruce Raymond Barney passed away Saturday 24th August, age 71 years and 4 days. Loved Husband of Marie. Best Friend and Father of Shane and Kylie (Australia). Dearly Loved Grandpa of Aaron. Brother and Brother in law of Phil and Christine and Uncle of Mandy, Sarah, Emma and their Families. Brother to Edith, Ethel and Lorraine and their families. Barney's Celebration of Life will be held at Kaipaki Hall, 530 Kaipaki Road, Ohaupo. Friday 30th August at 11.00am. In lieu of Flowers the Family will have a collection box for Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019