AYRIS, Barnaby John-Steele (Barny). Born June 02, 1966. Passed away on September 18, 2020. Wonderful husband of Bridget, father of Imogen and Harry, son of Diana and the late Michael Ayris, brother to Tim Ayris and Rachel Spencer died peacefully at home last Friday. He was loved Uncle to Matilda, Niklas, Lottie, Ellie, Sam, Ben and Declan. A true English good guy who had made NZ his home for the last 22 years. Barny is resting in peace now and his life will be celebrated by his friends and family at home in a private gathering. In lieu of flowers donations to the North Harbour Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2020