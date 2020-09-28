|
WORKMAN, Barbara (Jean). Our dear Mum passed away on Wednesday 23 September 2020, aged 87. Reunited with Dad (Keith) and now at peace. We will miss you terribly Mum but the memories will last forever. Your loving daughters Karen, Cheryl and Deb. Loved Grandma and Great Grandma of Justin, Hayden, Loren and their families. As per mums wishes a private Service will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 11am on Tuesday 29 September. All enquiries to Souly Funerals.
