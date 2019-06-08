|
CARMAN, Barbara Winifred. On June 2nd, 2019 peacefully at Bayview Resthome, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Clem. Much loved mother of Peter, Heather, Bruce, and a loved grandma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Barbara will be held at Wesley Methodist Church, 100 13th Ave, Tauranga on Monday 10th June at 2:30pm thereafter private cremation. Messages to the Carman family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
