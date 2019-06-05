Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara CARMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Winifred CARMAN

Notice Condolences

Barbara Winifred CARMAN Notice
CARMAN, Barbara Winifred. On June 2nd, 2019 peacefully at Bayview Resthome, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Clem. Much loved mother of Peter, Heather, Bruce, and a loved grandma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Barbara will be held at Wesley Methodist Church, 100 13th Ave, Tauranga on Monday 10th June at 2:30pm thereafter private cremation. Messages to the Carman family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.