Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Service
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Barnabas Anglican Church
School Rd
Ngongotaha
Barbara Violet CROKER

Barbara Violet CROKER Notice
CROKER, Barbara Violet. In the morning of Sunday 29 November 2020, Barbara passed away peacefully. At rest now in God's arms Cherished wife of the late Cyril. Much loved Mum of Jane and Gary, and Annette and Mark. Treasured Gran of Briar and Liam and Mae. Also Cyril Dennis Croker, on Monday 17 August 2020. A combined celebration service of Barbara and Cyril's life will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, School Rd, Ngongotaha, on Saturday 5 December at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Many thanks to the staff at The Gardens for their wonderful care of both Barbara and Cyril All communications to 6 Santa Cruz Drive, Palm Springs, Papamoa 3118



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020
