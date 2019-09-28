Home

Barbara Vera (nee Rickard) (Barb) CHANDLER

Barbara Vera (nee Rickard) (Barb) CHANDLER Notice
CHANDLER, Barbara Vera (Barb) (nee Rickard) Unexpectedly passed away, surrounded by family on 25 September 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Cherished and loved mother and mother- in-law of Sandra Giddons (deceased) and Ivo Hulsmans, Debbie and Ron Adams, Ruth and Lance Moore, Greg Humble, Chip and Rose Humble. Adored Nana B of all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Special friend to Ray's children, Karen, Lynette, Gay and their families. A service for Barb will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday, 30 September 2019at 12pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Chandler family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
