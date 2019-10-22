|
|
|
SWALE, Barbara (nee Dobson). ved sister of the late Edith and Heath. Dearest & cherished mother of Margaret and Rae James, Lindsay and Carol, Wendy. On the 19th October 2019, suddenly at home, in her 91st year. Daughter of Sadie and Reuben. Dearly loved wife of the late Allistair. Lo Bos, Janette and Bruce Lye, Allan & Nadine. Treasured Nana of 16 grandchildren and "Nana S" of 19 great grandchildren. Our rock. Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Deep in our hearts our memories are kept. Of one we so loved & will never forget. A service for Barbara is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Friday 25 October at 10.00am. Communications to the Swale family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019