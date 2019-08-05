|
|
|
HOGG, Barbara Scott (nee Ramsay). May 8, 1930 - August 1, 2019. Took her last lovely breath aged 89 in the company of close family, on Thursday 1 August. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Keith and Glenda, Gavan, Glenn and Lisa, and Nicola (Nicqui); beloved Grandma of Aimee, Monique, Calvin and Anna. The most beautiful lady in every sense of the word, kind, generous, loving, caring - she will leave a giant cavern in the lives of all who knew her. Miss you already and love you always. Service at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 8 August at 10.00am. Wear something bright!
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019