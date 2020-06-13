Home

Barbara Sainsbury (Johnson) KERRIGAN

KERRIGAN, Barbara Sainsbury (nee Johnson). After gifting close family with a few days of fun, song and laughter, Barbara passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on June 10, 2020. Treasured wife of Peter; loved sister and step-sister of Richard and Alexander (Johnson); dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Kim, David, Bob and Jackie; and cherished Nana of Loni, Jordan, Billy, Cherise and Connor. A sendoff will be held at Birkenhead Baptist Church, 25 Birkdale Road, Birkdale on Wednesday 17 June 2020 at 1pm. Come celebrate Barb's colourful life - dress accordingly, feel free to bring flowers and be happy.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020
