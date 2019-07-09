|
ROWARTH, Barbara (nee Macky). Peacefully and gently on 5 July 2019 at Bruce McLaren Care Centre, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of David for 75 years. Adored Mother and Mother- in-law of Rick and Sandra, Diane, Mike and Shelley. Cherished grandmother of 7, and great-grandmother of 14. Veteran 4th officer of WRNZNS, one-time police volunteer. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held in St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany on Friday 12 July at 2pm. No flowers at the family's request.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019