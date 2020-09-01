Home

Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Tauranga Yacht Club
90 Keith Allen Drive
Tauranga
Resources
Barbara (Howat) RAE


1921 - 2020
Barbara (Howat) RAE Notice
RAE, Barbara (nee Howat). 18 May 1921 - 28 August 2020. Passed away peacefully at Aspen House, in her 100th year. Loved wife of Bob (deceased). Mother and mother-in-law of Val and Bill (Tasmania), Christine (Waikanae), John and Linda, Stuart and Trish. Grandma to Raegan and Alex, Michelle and Amanda, James and Emma, and proud great-grandma of 8. A private service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at Tauranga Yacht Club, 90 Keith Allen Drive, Tauranga on Thursday 3 September at 2pm. If you would like to join us via Zoom, please contact the family. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Aspen House. Donations to Red Cross would be appreciated. All Messages to the Rae family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 1, 2020
