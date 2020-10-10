Home

PIKE, Barbara. On 4th October 2020, a Gentle English Robin flew for the last time, aged 92 years. Loving wife to Laurie and nurturing Mother to Barry and Tracy, Ian and Anna, and Linda and Nestor. Loving Grandmother of seven 'lovely boys' - William, Andrew, Oliver, Elliot, Nathan, Lachlan and Dylan and loved by Rebecca, Millie, Harriet, Oliver and Pippa. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Anne Maree Court and to Kit and Ken - who extended their special friendship over so many years. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
