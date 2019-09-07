Home

Barbara Phyllis (Roebuck) WATERS

Barbara Phyllis (Roebuck) WATERS Notice
WATERS, Barbara Phyllis (nee Roebuck). 8 October 1921 - 6 September 2019. In her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late George and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison and Peter (Nelson), James (Auckland), Janet (deceased) and Dean (Wellington), Kathleen and Tofia (Hamilton). A very special grandma and great grandmother. Funeral will be held at 12:30pm on Tuesday 10 September in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
