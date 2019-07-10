|
WERNER, Barbara Nona (nee Hughes). Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Village Hospital on Saturday 6th July 2019, aged 75. Dearly loved wife of Des for 55 years. Much loved mother of Charmaine, Tony and the late Kristi. Loved mother-in-law of Natalie and David. Cherished Nana of Luke, Brittany, James, Natalie, Regan, Colette and Emily. Great Grandma of Sophii-Lee, Barbara Mae, Izaiah and Aslan. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at the Orewa Baptist Church, 2 Loop Road, Orewa on Friday 12th July 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019