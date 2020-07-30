|
ZELLMAN, Barbara (Bonsey) (nee Wallace). Perth, WA. Died peacefully in her sleep 22nd July 2020, aged 83 years old. Loved mum, wife, sister, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunty, sister-in-law and friend. RIP Barb. Please join us to celebrate mum's life :- Thursday 30th July, 2.00pm, Swanson RSA, 663 Swanson Road, Swanson. Contacts :- Peter and Rob Zellman, 021 086 46088, 021 229 1777 Please confirm attendance for catering purposes - Txt, Facebook, Messenger
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2020