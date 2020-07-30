Home

Barbara (nee Wallace) (Bonsey) ZELLMAN

Barbara (nee Wallace) (Bonsey) ZELLMAN Notice
ZELLMAN, Barbara (Bonsey) (nee Wallace). Perth, WA. Died peacefully in her sleep 22nd July 2020, aged 83 years old. Loved mum, wife, sister, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunty, sister-in-law and friend. RIP Barb. Please join us to celebrate mum's life :- Thursday 30th July, 2.00pm, Swanson RSA, 663 Swanson Road, Swanson. Contacts :- Peter and Rob Zellman, 021 086 46088, 021 229 1777 Please confirm attendance for catering purposes - Txt, Facebook, Messenger



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2020
