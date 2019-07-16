Home

More Obituaries for Barbara KERMODE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Mildred KERMODE

Barbara Mildred KERMODE Notice
KERMODE, Barbara Mildred. Born 9 May 1929, Promoted to Glory on Friday 12 July 2019. Dearest loving wife of Ray (deceased) Very loved mother of Stephen, David, and Craig, and the late Susan, Adrienne and Jennifer. Nana to Liam, Lynelle, Nicholas, Connor, Irshad, Matthew, Gabrielle, Zayne, and Joshua. Great Grandmother to Ava. Servant of God - well done. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at the Salvation Army Church, 99 Church Street, Otahuhu on Wednesday 17 July at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation would be appreciated, and may be left at the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019
