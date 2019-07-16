|
MCKEE, Barbara (nee Beckett). Peacefully passed away in her sleep 11th July 2019. Beloved wife of Cliff. Dearly loved mother of Geoff, Denise, David (deceased), Allison, and Rachel. She has left a long legacy of 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. The family would love to thank everyone at the Te Puke Country Lodge for all the support and care you gave to Barbara and family. A memorial service will be held for Barbara at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 16 Gray Ave, Te Puke on Thursday, 18th July at 1pm. Revelation 21: 3, 4
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019