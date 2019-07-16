Home

MCKEE, Barbara (nee Beckett). Peacefully passed away in her sleep 11th July 2019. Beloved wife of Cliff. Dearly loved mother of Geoff, Denise, David (deceased), Allison, and Rachel. She has left a long legacy of 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. The family would love to thank everyone at the Te Puke Country Lodge for all the support and care you gave to Barbara and family. A memorial service will be held for Barbara at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 16 Gray Ave, Te Puke on Thursday, 18th July at 1pm. Revelation 21: 3, 4



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019
