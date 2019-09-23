|
TUNNICLIFFE, Barbara May. Passed away suddenly at home on 19th September 2019, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Don, and mother and mother-in-law of Donald and Mary, Andrew and Michele, Ian and Jackie, Gerald and Catherine, and Fiona. Adored Grandma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Thursday 26th September at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Tunnicliffe Family c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019