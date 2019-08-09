Home

Barbara May RYAN

Barbara May RYAN Notice
RYAN, Barbara May. Peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, 8th August 2019, at the age of 100. Loving wife of the late Roy for 60 years and loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Belinda and David and Alison. Loving Nana of her 8 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. We say goodbye to our wonderful mum whose lifetime of guidance will never be forgotten. A cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
