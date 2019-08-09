|
RYAN, Barbara May. Peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, 8th August 2019, at the age of 100. Loving wife of the late Roy for 60 years and loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Belinda and David and Alison. Loving Nana of her 8 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. We say goodbye to our wonderful mum whose lifetime of guidance will never be forgotten. A cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019