MILLIGAN, Barbara May. On 28th September, 2019 passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at her home. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles, loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher, Joanne and John, cherished Nana of Sam, Emily and Harry. Forever in our hearts. A service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson (tomorrow) Saturday at 11:00 a.m, the funeral then leaving for the Waikumete Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 4, 2019