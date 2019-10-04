Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara MILLIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara May MILLIGAN

Add a Memory
Barbara May MILLIGAN Notice
MILLIGAN, Barbara May. On 28th September, 2019 passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at her home. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles, loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher, Joanne and John, cherished Nana of Sam, Emily and Harry. Forever in our hearts. A service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson (tomorrow) Saturday at 11:00 a.m, the funeral then leaving for the Waikumete Cemetery.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.