Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara CARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara May CARR

Add a Memory
Barbara May CARR Notice
CARR, Barbara May. Passed away peacefully in Rotorua after a short battle with cancer, on 8th April 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Wally. Loved Mum of Ian and Leigh; the late Leanne; and Merryn. Loved Grandma of her eight grandchildren and their partners, and eight great grandchildren. As per Barbara's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Barbara will occur at a later date to be advised. A special thanks to the staff of Rotorua Hospice, the Medical Ward at Rotorua Hospital, and the staff at Cantabria. All correspondence to The Carr Family, c/- PO Box 926 Rotorua. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Rotorua Community Hospice may be made in Barbara's memory.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -