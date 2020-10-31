|
SHEPHERD, Barbara Maureen. Passed away on the 29th of October 2020. Loved mother of Andrea, Iain and Lindsay. Beloved Nana of Joshua, Sophie and Brooke. Forever loved. You will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 1724, Shortland Street, Auckland, 1140. A funeral service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Wednesday the 4th of Novemeber 2020 at 2.00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020