ARCULUS, Barbara Maud Edith (Barbara). Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on Sunday 21st July 2019. Aged 90 years. Loved wife of the Late Arthur William Arculus (Digger). Dearly loved mum of Lisa and David. A service for Barbara will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 1.30pm. Private cremation. Communications to P.O.Box 9674, Newmarket, Auckland 1149. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 23 to July 24, 2019