Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Mary ROGERS

Add a Memory
Barbara Mary ROGERS Notice
ROGERS, Barbara Mary. Born June 26, 1926. Passed away peacefully on 5 January 2020 in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Rev Leslie William George Rogers. Loved and devoted Mother to Michael, Elizabeth, Miriam and David. Loved sister of Margaret Salt and late brother Kenneth Hall. Loved Mother-in-law to Cathy, Mark and Lien. Loved Grandmother to Ben, Daniel, Amanda, Charles, Francesca, Brenda and Jonathan. Also loved Great grandchildren Oscar and Florence, Amy and Harry, also loved by all the greater Hall family in England. A very special thank you to all the wonderful staff at Elizabeth Knox for your loving care. A private family farewell will be held in Auckland this week.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -